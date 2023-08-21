Emirates Airline Airbus A380 hit by drone during approach Nice Airport, France

On 18 August, an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380-800 (registered A6-EOM) that operated flight EK77 between Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Nice, France got hit by a drone, according to information retrieved by website Aviation Safety Network.

The airline was forced to cancel the return flight to Dubai, while the doubledeck aircraft got grounded. The aircraft sustained damage to a section of the leading edge. Last Sunday, on 20 August, the part was replaced.

The French investigation board BEA confirmed they were looking into this occurrence, but could not yet confirm if a drone was indeed involved.

At moment of writing, the aircraft is still located at Nice Airport.

The alleged drone operator has not been found yet.