After discussion with Heathrow management, Emirates accepts to cap sales on Heathrow flights

Joint statement from Emirates Airlines President Sir Tim Clark KBE and Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye

“The President of Emirates Airline and the CEO of Heathrow Airport held a constructive meeting this morning. Emirates agreed the airline was ready and willing to work with the airport to remediate the situation over the next 2 weeks, to keep demand and capacity in balance and provide passengers with a smooth and reliable journey through Heathrow this summer.

“Emirates has capped further sales on its flights out of Heathrow until mid-August to assist Heathrow in its resource ramp-up, and is working to adjust capacity.

“In the meantime, Emirates flights from Heathrow operate as scheduled and ticketed passengers may travel as booked.”

15 July, 2022
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
