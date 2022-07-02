Emirates Airbus A380 lands at Brisbane airport with damaged fuselage

On 1 July, an Emirates Airbus A380 (registered A6-EVK) operated flight EK430 between Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Brisbane, Australia. The aircraft is sporting the “Journey to the Future” livery, promoting the new Museum of the Future in Dubai.

During landing at Brisbane, the crew informed air traffic control about possible damage due to a blown tire on take-off Dubai airport.

After an uneventful landing, damage to the left hand side’s upper belly fairing was indeed found, together with damage to the aircraft’s gear.

The A380 was unable to immediately return to Dubai and is awaiting repair.