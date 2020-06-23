26 passengers tested positive for Covid-19 on an Emirates flight to Hong Kong

On Saturday 20 June, Emirates flight EK380 (Boeing 777-300ER registered A6-EQG) flew from Dubai to Hong Kong. So far 26 passengers on board have tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at Hong Kong, although there is thermal screening at Dubai Airport also for transit passengers.

Hong Kong authorities have published the seat assignments of the passengers who tested positive for coronavirus (see Tweet hereunder). They were NOT seated together in a cluster but spread out throughout the cabin.

They were all coming from Pakistan and in transit at Dubai, meaning the inbound passengers at that airport are at risk, whether arriving or in transit.

This raises a few questions and remarks:

Temperature control at the airport before boarding seems ineffective. Authorities and airlines are right in compelling passengers to wear a mask. Shouldn’t a recent PCR test also be compulsory? Occurrences like this will not help relaunch the aviation industry

My own conclusion: I would not yet fly unless absolutely necessary.

