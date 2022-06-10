Emerald Airlines welcomes its 6th ATR 72-600, bringing its current fleet to a total of 13 aircraft

Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional, receives its 6th ATR 72-600 from Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the world’s largest regional aircraft leasing company.

The ATR72-600 forms the backbone of Emerald Airlines’ growing fleet. The ATR 72 turboprop-equipped aircraft is regarded as the go-to model for short-haul flights due to its short take-off and landing capabilities. With improved fuel efficiency and the lowest Greenhouse Gases of any aircraft in its class, the ATR 72 stands out as an eco-friendly aircraft with a fuel burn 40% below its nearest competitor.

Accepting the delivery from NAC in Toulouse, Richard Spencer, Director of Engineering and Fleet at Emerald Airlines, said: “We are delighted to have accepted our 6th ATR72 aircraft from NAC. The ATR72 is an essential part of our strategy at Emerald Airlines – offering high frequency, convenient, and affordable air travel across Ireland and the U.K. We would like to thank the team at NAC for their belief and support and look forward to adding this aircraft to our growing fleet.”

Emerald Airlines is currently operating Aer Lingus Regional flights from Dublin and Belfast City Airport, flying over 430 flights per week on 18 routes from 14 airports including Bristol, Birmingham, Exeter, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Isle of Man, and Newquay among others.

Emanuele Andreta, SVP Marketing at NAC said, “NAC is very proud to be a partner with Emerald Airlines. In delivering our 6th aircraft to Emerald, we are grateful to have built a strong relationship over a short period with Emeralds Technical and Management Team.”

The environmental footprint of an ATR 72-600 versus a similar-sized jet aircraft is 4,000 Tonnes less CO2 per aircraft per year. This aircraft has a significant environmental advantage over regional jets and other turboprop aircraft emitting 40% less CO2 on short, regional flights.

