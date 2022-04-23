Emerald Airlines operating as Aer Lingus Regional inaugurates flights between Leeds Bradford and Dublin

LBA (Leeds Bradford Airport) and Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional, celebrate the inaugural flight between Leeds and Dublin, further increasing connectivity between both regions.

Passengers travelling between LBA and the Irish capital now have the pick of up to two flights daily. The new route will increase onward connectivity from LBA to North America, allowing passengers to avail of US Immigration Pre-clearance at Dublin Airport. Passengers arriving in North America from Dublin — New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Toronto — will be treated as domestic passengers, skipping any lengthy immigration queues stateside.

The new connection from Leeds, Yorkshire to Dublin, was celebrated by Aer Lingus Regional, LBA staff and passengers yesterday, with a celebratory cake and balloons presented to mark the occasion.

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “As passenger levels return to normal, the connection between LBA and Dublin remains an important one for our region, with many passengers travelling for both business and leisure. The route will provide a valuable connection to the US and Canada with pre-clearance, meaning passengers can travel through immigration smoothly. We’re delighted that we were able to celebrate this new route with our colleagues at Emerald Airlines and look forward to welcoming passengers to LBA.”

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “We are delighted to be commencing our services between Leeds Bradford and Dublin. We recognise the vital importance of regional air connectivity and the key role that this air link to Dublin provides for business, tourism and leisure travel.

In addition, we’re excited to add additional capacity to our existing service from Leeds to Belfast City from mid-May, and I am sure this additional capacity will prove popular for business customers. In particular, the new morning and afternoon flight facilitates day return options.

We look forward to working with our partners in Leeds Bradford Airport to ensure that this route continues to be a success.”

Aer Lingus Regional flights will be operated by the ATR72-600, the latest generation of turboprop aircraft combining unmatched environmental and economic performance. These ultra-low fuel burn aircraft emit up to 40% less CO₂ on these short, regional flights.

By Summer 2022, nine major airlines at LBA will service over 64 international scheduled destinations, four domestic scheduled destinations and three charter/specialist destinations. Across its route network, the airport provides connectivity to top destinations including Ireland, Spain, The Netherlands, Portugal, Turkey, Poland, France, Greece, and Cyprus. In addition, Leeds Bradford will offer scheduled services to three major European hubs, providing onward connectivity options across the world via Amsterdam, Dublin and London Heathrow.

Schedule to Dublin

From To Dep. Time Days of the Week Leeds Bradford Airport Dublin Airport 08:35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Leeds Bradford Airport Dublin Airport 19:40 1 2 3 4 5 – 7 Dublin Airport Leeds Bradford Airport 06:50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Dublin Airport Leeds Bradford Airport 17:45 1 2 3 4 5 – 7

Enhanced schedule to Belfast City effective 26 May

From To Dep. Time Days of the Week Leeds Bradford Airport Belfast City 08:25 1 2 3 4 5 6 – Leeds Bradford Airport Belfast City 10:25 7 Leeds Bradford Airport Belfast City 17:10 1 2 3 4 5 – 7 Belfast City Leeds Bradford Airport 06:45 1 2 3 4 5 6 – Belfast City Leeds Bradford Airport 08:50 7 Belfast City Leeds Bradford Airport 15:30 1 2 3 4 5 – 7

*One-way as part of a return trip