Aer Lingus Regional to commence flights to Newcastle and Nottingham East Midlands from Belfast City Airport

All domestic regional points vacated by Flybe at Belfast City Airport will now be reestablished by Aer Lingus Regional

Emerald Airlines, the largest operator out of Belfast City Airport and exclusive operator of the Aer Lingus Regional network, today announces two new services to Newcastle and Nottingham East Midlands from Belfast City. All domestic regional points vacated by Flybe at Belfast City Airport will now be reestablished by Aer Lingus Regional.

The Belfast City to Nottingham East Midlands service is to commence on the 26th of March, initially as a daily service, and will increase up to double daily from mid-April. The daily flights between Belfast City-Newcastle will commence on the 28th of April.

Already providing connectivity to Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, and Southampton from Belfast, the two new services to Newcastle and Nottingham East Midlands, in addition to the airline’s Summer services to Jersey and Newquay, further cements its intention to provide efficient, great value, and sustainable air travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “We are very pleased to be strengthening our schedule out of Belfast City Airport. As the demand for travel options from Belfast only increases, these two new routes will no doubt be warmly welcomed. Earlier this week we announced that we will be adding 15,000+ seats immediately across our existing network from Belfast City, and we will continue to grow these services in the months ahead.”

With more flights and more choice for the travelling public, the airline is progressively bolstering its Summer 2023 Schedule. Emerald Airlines will add 180,000+ extra seats this Summer from Belfast City Airport, operating over 400 weekly flights this Summer to and from Belfast.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “Following the collapse of Flybe, East Midlands and Newcastle were the airline’s only destinations not served by other carriers from Belfast City Airport.

Having Emerald Airlines step up and operate the Aer Lingus Regional services on both routes, in addition to its already extensive network from Belfast City, is therefore excellent news as it leaves no Flybe destination unserved.

Maintaining a robust route network and ensuring connectivity to and from Northern Ireland remains our priority, and we look forward to continuing and developing our successful partnership with Emerald Airlines.”

For industry colleagues who have been adversely impacted by the Flybe administration announcement, Emerald Airlines is holding open interviews on Thursday and Friday, 2nd and 3rd of February in Maldron Hotel, Belfast. Based in Belfast City Airport, these roles include Direct Entry Captains, Co-Pilots, and Cabin Crew.

Belfast, 2 February 2023