Aer Lingus Regional pilots to escalate industrial action

Aer Lingus Regional pilots, members of the Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA) in Emerald Airlines, have escalated industrial action over pay, conditions, and union recognition.

The pilots have been engaging in a work-to-rule policy since June 24, and now they will not be reachable by the company outside of working hours and will refuse roster changes with less than 24 hours’ notice.

The dispute stems from the airline’s failure to negotiate a collective labour agreement with IALPA. The pilots’ union urges meaningful engagement with the company to resolve the issue.

Emerald Airlines operates the Aer Lingus Regional network under a franchise deal with Aer Lingus, but the two companies are separate entities. The dispute may disrupt flight services if not resolved through negotiation.