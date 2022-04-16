Aer Lingus Regional begins operating at Newcastle International Airport, offering flights to Dublin and connecting the North East to North America

Newcastle International Airport adds even more flights to its departure board thanks to Aer Lingus Regional, operated exclusively by Emerald Airlines, which has commenced flights from Newcastle International to Dublin on 14 April.

Aer Lingus Regional will operate up to five flights a week; providing the North East travelling public with even more connectivity to Dublin and Ireland. Customers will also be able to seamlessly connect to Aer Lingus’ North American network, with connections from the North East via Dublin to New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Toronto.

Customers choosing Aer Lingus to travel from Newcastle International to North America will experience the benefit of US Immigration Pre-clearance at Dublin, which allows them to arrive in the US like domestic passengers, avoiding any lengthy immigration queues.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “We’re delighted to commence our services between Newcastle International and Dublin, right in time for the pent-up summer demand. This new route will increase connectivity between the two regions and allow customers to travel seamlessly to Dublin and onwards to North America.

We look forward to working with the team at Newcastle International Airport in ensuring the success of this new route.”

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aer Lingus Regional to the region today!

“Not only is the airline providing additional connectivity to Ireland, it also adds one more hub to our portfolio of destinations – giving passengers another option when looking for a seamless one-stop connection to cities across the USA and Canada from Newcastle.

“I am sure the new flights will be welcomed by both business and leisure passengers alike.”