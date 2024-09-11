Aer Lingus Regional announces largest winter schedule from Belfast with 450,000 seats

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines, has launched its largest-ever winter schedule from Belfast City Airport, offering over 450,000 seats. Passengers can choose from 10 destinations, with increased flights to popular cities like Southampton, Leeds, and Edinburgh.

As part of the Aer Lingus September sale, travellers can enjoy up to 30% off flights from Belfast, with one week left to avail of the discount. Emerald Airlines, recently named the most punctual airline in the UK for 2023, offers a reliable service with seamless connectivity across the UK.

Destination Frequency Birmingham Up to 5 flights daily Cardiff Daily flights Edinburgh Up to 4 flights daily East Midlands 3 flights weekly Glasgow Up to 2 flights daily Leeds Bradford Up to 4 flights daily Manchester Up to 3 flights daily Newcastle 4 flights weekly