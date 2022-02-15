SKY express to cooperate with EL AL Airlines

Sky Express, the company that changed the landscape of Greece’s aviation continues its ongoing development and presents its new cooperation with EL AL Airlines.

New interconnection cooperation for SKY express with the Israeli airline EL AL Airlines, this cooperation offers an even more strategic global destination, as it provides the possibility of booking a single ticket in the network of both airlines.

EL AL Airlines operates flights worldwide and its headquarters are located at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport. Its fleet consists of 45 aircraft type Boeing 737-800, 737-900ER, 777-200ER and 787-9. On its side, SKY express operates in important European countries and serves 34 Greek destinations.

The alliance with EL AL is added to SKY express’ interconnection deals with American Airlines, Air Serbia, Qatar Airways, Air France, KLM, Middle East Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Condor and Dohop.

The company that changed the landscape in the country’s aviation continues its dynamic international development, further strengthening its position in the international market.

“We want to thank EL AL Airlines for the between us cooperation. Our goal and systematic effort are to have more new collaborations with important companies in our area. The cooperation strengthens our strategy, whose main goal is to offer our passengers more options, but also to strengthen the potential of our country as a dynamic travel destination around the world”, stressed Mr Yannis Lidakis Commercial Director SKY express.

Athens, February 15, 2022