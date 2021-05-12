Increasing violence between Israel and Palestinians forces closure of Tel Aviv airport

Violence between Israel and the Palestinians has escalated again last night. An Israeli bombing of Gaza has collapsed a 13-storey high apartment building. In retaliation, Hamas said it fired 130 missiles at Tel Aviv. As Tel Aviv airport had to be evacuated, several aircraft bound for Israel were forced to enter a holding pattern or to divert to other airports.

Footage as the Gaza factions attempt to disrupt the precision Israeli defenses with overwhelming rocket attacks over main population centers around Tel Aviv this night pic.twitter.com/IlcIoz8Q3K — Gaza Report – اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) May 11, 2021

Due to ongoing rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, flights to TLV near the airport are either holding (#PS777) or diverting (#5C902). Others still en route. https://t.co/u0Mm0gghIl 🔁 https://t.co/oVnICv0f0i 🔀 https://t.co/kZwgIvdrkV pic.twitter.com/WRpt9dqTAX — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 11, 2021

— 🇮🇱🚀Iron Dome system tries to intercept Missiles over the Ben Gurion airport, in Tel Aviv! pic.twitter.com/V6S8FMU2MH — #𝕎𝕒𝕣 ℍ𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕫𝕠𝕟 (@WarHorizon) May 11, 2021

Israeli airline El Al issued the following statement:

EL AL Israel Airlines is in constant contact with the security forces and the Airports Authority and operates in accordance with the guidelines as directed. The flights will continue to operate as scheduled and it is recommended to verify the website or be in contact with the Customer Service Center for any changes.

In view of the security situation, we will allow our customers holding tickets for departures in the coming days and are interested in changing their flight date, to do so without any change fees or to freeze a ticket for a future date or alternative destination without handling fees.

You can also cancel and receive a voucher for the full value of the ticket.

When changing the flight date to an alternative date, we emphasise that a request for a change for another departure date until the end of May – will be made without price differences based on availability.

In order to allow our customers to keep in touch with their families during the flight, EL AL will allow free use of the WhatsApp service on flights that have WiFi.

During the rocket launches, Tel Aviv airport was evacuated:

#BREAKING: Tel Aviv International Airport being evacuated amid deadly Hamas R0cket Att@cks pic.twitter.com/oGUNVTUJlc — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) May 11, 2021