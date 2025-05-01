El Al resumes Moscow flights after four-month suspension

Israeli flag carrier El Al has resumed flights to Moscow Domodedovo as of May 1, following a four-month suspension prompted by security concerns after a deadly drone strike downed an Azerbaijani aircraft in December 2024.

The airline halted service after the incident, which killed 38 people and involved a flight from Baku to Grozny that crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. A Russian Pantsir missile fragment was reportedly found in the wreckage.

El Al said the decision to restart the route was made after reassessing conditions and consulting with relevant authorities. The flight on May 1 is operated by Boeing 737-900 registered 4X-EHH.

The move comes amid ongoing geopolitical tension. Russia remains largely isolated from Western aviation markets following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow still seeking relief from international flight bans and aviation sanctions. While Israel condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine, it has not imposed direct economic sanctions on Moscow, maintaining a more cautious diplomatic stance.