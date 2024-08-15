EL AL Israel Airlines finalises historic order for 31 Boeing 737 MAX jets

EL AL modernises fleet with largest airplane purchase in its 76-Year History

EL AL Israel Airlines has finalised an agreement with Boeing for up to 31 Boeing 737 MAX jets. This marks the airline’s largest single purchase and is a critical step in its strategic plan to renew its single-aisle fleet.

The deal is part of EL AL’s broader modernisation strategy, which began with additional orders of 787 Dreamliners earlier this year.

The new 737 MAX jets will provide EL AL with improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced passenger comfort.

Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia, CEO of EL AL, highlighted the order’s importance for enhancing service quality and supporting Israel’s open skies policy. Boeing officials emphasised the long-standing partnership between the companies and their commitment to helping EL AL expand its operations in the coming decades.