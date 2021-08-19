Budapest Airport adds El Al to returning airlines rollcall 

Budapest Airport’s route network resumption continues with the return of the Hungarian gateway’s airline partner, El Al Airlines. Relaunching links to Tel Aviv, the Israeli flag carrier will once again significantly expand the airport’s operations to the Middle Eastern country. Re-opening its connection between Budapest and the city on the Mediterranean coast today, the carrier will operate a four-times-weekly service on the 2,165km sector.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport said: “We’re so pleased to see El Al return – Budapest is one of the top destinations for Israeli travellers, so we know this service will be in high demand. Budapest has a large Jewish community and, indeed, The Great Synagogue of Budapest is the second largest synagogue in the world. We are, therefore, confident that El Al’s resumption of services from Tel Aviv will be popular both with tourists and with travellers who are visiting friends and relatives.”