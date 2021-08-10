The first flight to Hurghada departed from Moscow Domodedovo airport

On August 9, EGYPTAIR operated its first flight from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to Hurghada after the resumption of air traffic between Russia and Egyptian resorts.

The airline will operate 7 weekly flights.

· Hurghada. Arrival is at 03:30*, departure is at 05:00. Flights are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

· Sharm El Sheikh. Arrival is at 03:30, departure is at 05:00. Flights are available on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

EGYPTAIR also operates daily flights to Cairo. In January-July 2021, the airline carried more than 70 thousand passengers on the route, having increased its performance by 5 times compared to the same period in 2019.

EGYPTAIR is the flagship carrier of Egypt that became the first member of the Star Alliance among the air carriers of the Middle East. The airline and Domodedovo airport have been cooperating since 2003.



* departure / arrival time is indicated in Moscow time