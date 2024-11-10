Passenger sues Egyptair for $5 million after hot tea spill during turbulence

A U.S. passenger is suing EgyptAir for $5 million (4.66 million euros) after she sustained second-degree burns when her cup of hot tea spilled during a turbulence incident. The incident took place on a February 18 flight from New York, United States to Cairo in Egypt.

The passenger, identified as Esraa Hezain from Manhattan, claims that shortly after being served tea, the aircraft encountered significant turbulence, causing her drink to topple over. Hezain alleges that she suffered “severe” and “permanent” injuries, with second-degree burns affecting her abdomen, inner right thigh, and buttocks.

In the court filing, Hezain and her attorney argue that EgyptAir’s cabin crew failed to warn passengers of the impending turbulence. Additionally, they allege that her tray table was in poor condition, preventing her cup from sitting securely.

Due to these claims, the 35-year-old passenger is seeking $5 million in damages for the physical and emotional distress caused. The court has not yet made a ruling but has appointed an expert to assess the long-term extent of her injuries.