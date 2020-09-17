Passenger gives birth on Egyptair flight between Cairo and London Heathrow

On 15 September, Egyptair was operating flight MS777 between Cairo, Egypt and London Heathrow, United Kingdom with a Boeing 737-800 (registered SU-GEK). The uneventful flight, however, was forced to divert to Munich, Germany after a passenger complained of abdominal pain.

Passenger Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban from Yemen showed signs of labour and it soon became clear that the baby would touch down much sooner than the aircraft. The baby was already born before landing at the German airport.

Emergency services rushed to the aircraft but could only identify a healthy baby and his mother. Egyptair celebrated the birth by giving the child a lifetime travel pass onboard Egyptair’s flights.

