gulf air and egyptair expand codeshare agreement

Gulf Air – the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – and EGYPTAIR – the national airline of Egypt – are delighted to announce the expansion of their codeshare partnership, bringing more travel opportunities for their customers.

Building upon the success of their existing codeshare relationship, Gulf Air expands by adding its ‘GF’ code on EGYPTAIR’s (5) five destinations which are Aswan, Asyut, Hurghada, Luxor and Sharm el-Sheikh. This expansion further enhances seamless travel options for Gulf Air and EGYPTAIR passengers including thru-check-in. This cooperation also supports the strengthening of commercial cooperation between the two airlines. Furthermore, both airlines are operating with extra safety and health procedures, providing greater reassurance to their customers in the current challenging environment.

Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Captain Waleed A. Hameed AlAlawi commented: “This is a welcoming and positive announcement for Gulf Air, EGYPTAIR and both our customers – given the current challenging industry climate. Customers of both airlines have more options to fly and feel reassured with all the extra health and safety measures in place to ensure a safe journey. The relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt has always been strong and we feel proud to be working closely with our friends in EGYPTAIR – I look forward to seeing this partnership grow.”

On the other hand, EGYPTAIR HOLDING Chairman & CEO, Captain Roshdy Zakaria, said, “The current situation requires all partners to enhance their cooperation ties and to exert many efforts in serving their loyal customers.” Capt Roshdy added, “From this view, EGYPTAIR and Gulf Air have worked on enhancing their partnership through offering EGYPTAIR domestic destinations to Gulf Air customers who will enjoy the utmost levels of hospitality and health procedures onboard EGYPTAIR flights.”

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – 21 December 2020