Forty tonnes of medical supplies en route to Libya via Ostend-Bruges Airport

A humanitarian flight departed from Ostend-Bruges Airport, heading for Benghazi in response to the devastating floods in Libya. This flight, a collaborative effort involving Egyptair Cargo, Skyline, UNICEF, Ostend-Bruges Airport, and Aviapartner, is carrying over 40 tonnes of vital medical supplies to aid the thousands affected by the floods.

Flight MS5440 to Benghazi, operated by Egyptair Airbus A330-200 registered SU-GCE, took off from Ostend at 08:54 this Friday morning, 22 September. These supplies are crucial for local healthcare facilities facing shortages.

Ostend-Bruges Airport has a history of efficiently facilitating humanitarian missions, having provided aid to Turkey following earthquakes earlier this year and playing a central role in aid missions to Haiti in late 2022. In 2021, the airport also aided in delivering oxygen tanks to India during the COVID-19 crisis.

CEO Eric Dumas expressed pride in their role in these efforts.