Egyptair’s first commercial flight lands in Israel

The first commercial flight of the Egyptian national airline, Egyptair touched down in Israel this Sunday at noon. As is the tradition, the plane was sprayed with water on its arrival on the tarmac.

From today, the company will offer four flights per week between Cairo and Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Since the signing of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel in 1979, Egypt has created the company Air Sinai to exclusively serve flights between Egypt and Israel, but Egyptair had never scheduled a flight to Israel until now for political reasons.