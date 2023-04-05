EgyptAir to launch direct flights between Cairo and Dhaka

EgyptAir will initially operate two weekly flights from May 14

The airline had initially received permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to operate two weekly flights – on Wednesdays and Sundays to and from Dhaka.

CAAB Assistant Director (Air Transport) Md Wahiduzzaman signed the permission letter on March 29.

The EgyptAir official said the airline would transport passengers using Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Cairo-Dhaka-Cairo route.

EgyptAir would seek permission from CAAB to operate more weekly flights, the official added.

Flight MS970 will depart from Cairo at 08:45 hours and touch down at Dhaka Airport at 19:00 hours.

Flight MS971 will depart at 20:30 hours from Dhaka and arrive at Cairo at 01:15 hours the next day.

source: Dhaka Tribune