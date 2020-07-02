EGYPTAIR is back to the sky as of 01 July 2020. Also to Brussels with A320neo

EGYPTAIR is thrilled to announce its return to the sky and is ready to take you to your desired destinations as of the 1st July.
The below-listed flight dates are subject to change according to destination countries’ regulations.
Destinations and start dates:
1- Flights that will resume gradually starting 01 July:
Abu Dhabi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Bahrain, Beirut, Berlin, Brussels (with A320neo), Budapest, Dubai, Erbil, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Tunis, Juba, London, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome, Sharjah, Toronto, Vienna, Washington.
2- Flights that will resume gradually starting 08 July :
Copenhagen, Guangzhou, Geneva, Larnaca.
3- Flights that will resume gradually starting 15 July:
Barcelona, Dar El-salaam, Madrid.
The rest of the destinations to be announced successively according to the regulations and conditions by the authorities of each country.
EGYPTAIR is committed as always to delivering a safe and pleasant travel experience, please visit: COVID-19 Precautions Measures for more information about your entire trip.