EGYPTAIR is back to the sky as of 01 July 2020. Also to Brussels with A320neo

​EGYPTAIR is thrilled to announce its return to the sky and is ready to take you to your desired destinations as of the 1st July.

The below-listed flight dates are subject to change according to destination countries’ regulations.

Destinations and start dates:

1- Flights that will resume gradually starting 01 July:

Abu Dhabi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Bahrain, Beirut, Berlin, Brussels (with A320neo), Budapest, Dubai, Erbil, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Tunis, Juba, London, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome, Sharjah, Toronto, Vienna, Washington.

2- Flights that will resume gradually starting 08 July :

Copenhagen, Guangzhou, Geneva, Larnaca.

3- Flights that will resume gradually starting 15 July:

Barcelona, Dar El-salaam, Madrid.

The rest of the destinations to be announced successively according to the regulations and conditions by the authorities of each country.

EGYPTAIR is committed as always to delivering a safe and pleasant travel experience, please visit: COVID-19 Precautions Measures for more information about your entire trip.