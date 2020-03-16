[Coronavirus] Egypt suspends air traffic in all its airports, except for domestic and cargo flights

He stressed that all tickets booked in this period should be exempted from any fines in the event of refunding or changing the tickets. With regard to the tourist groups currently in Egypt, the Minister assured that tourist programmes will be completed and tourists will leave on their booked charter flights. Such flights shall not bring new tourist groups.

He added that Egypt National Airspace is not closed. In order not to harm the interests of Egyptian citizens, the decision to suspend air traffic does not include domestic flights and cargo flights.

H.E. Pilot Mohamed Manar also stressed that coordination and cooperation shall continue with all appropriate authorities in Egypt to monitor developments of Covid-19 and its impact on the safety and security of civil aviation. He added that during the period of suspension, all Egyptian airports and vital installations in the civil aviation sector will be disinfected.