EgyptAir Boeing 737-800 burst both nose gear tires on landing Saudi Arabian airport

On 25 October, an EgyptAir Boeing 737-800 (registered SU-GEE) operated flight MS2677 between Cairo, Egypt and Medina, Saudi Arabia. During landing at Medina, however, both nose gear tires exploded and came off the rim. 

Avherald.com says that tire debris caused damage to the fuselage, engines and wings and that the aircraft came to a stop on the runway and was disabled.

A post-flight inspection also revealed damage to the underside of the left engine (CFM56) consistent with a possible pod strike (engine touching the runway).

The airport authorities were forced to close the airport for three hours.

The following pictures appeared on social media:

