Egyptair announces order for 10 Airbus A350-900s to meet growing demand for air travel

Egyptair has announced the procurement of 10 state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft at the 2023 Dubai Air Show. This strategic move positions Egyptair as a key partner for Airbus in the Middle East and Africa, marking a commitment to propel the aviation industry forward.

The signing ceremony, attended by Egyptair’s Chairman and CEO, Engineer Yehia Zakaria, and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, Christian Scherer, underlined the importance of this collaboration. Yehia Zakaria expressed his pride in the partnership, emphasizing their dedication to enhancing the airline’s fleet with some of the most advanced aircraft available.

The A350-900s are set to revolutionize Egyptair’s flying experience, bringing about a 25% reduction in fuel burn, thereby contributing to a substantial decrease in emissions. Passengers are in for a treat as they revel in the comfort of the Airbus AirSpace cabin, characterized by spacious interiors, wide seats, high ceilings, and enchanting ambient lighting.

Engineer Yehia Zakaria shed light on the features of the A350-900s, each boasting a capacity of 340 seats and equipped with cutting-edge technologies and Rolls-Royce XWB Trent engines. These engines are renowned for their modern design, which not only enhances performance but also significantly reduces fuel emissions and consumption.

“The A350-900 will be Egyptair’s flagship aircraft, ushering in a new era of efficiency and excellence. As we address the growing demand across our network, this aircraft stands out as the optimal choice,” stated Yehia Zakaria. The acquisition of these modern and fuel-efficient widebody aircraft is expected to open new opportunities for Egyptair, particularly in Western US and the far East.

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the significance of adding the world’s most modern and efficient widebody aircraft to Egyptair’s fleet. This move aligns with the broader industry trend of airlines opting for sustainable and technologically advanced aircraft to meet environmental goals and enhance operational efficiency.