Budapest boosts Hurghada capacity as Air Cairo returns

Budapest Airport welcomes a significant boost in the Hungarian gateway’s capacity to Hurghada today, with the return of airline partner Air Cairo. The Egyptian low-cost carrier (LCC) has launched a weekly service from Budapest to Egypt’s Red Sea coast – already set to increase to twice-weekly from 29 March 2023 – meaning the airport will see a 173% increase in its capacity to Egypt’s second busiest gateway next summer.

Flown on the carrier’s fleet of 180-seat A320s and 110-seat E190s, the resumption of services in the African market gives Air Cairo an immediate 16% share of weekly seats across all routes in the region. Joining the airport’s existing links to Cairo and Hurghada, the LCC’s new flights will see Budapest offer nearly 40,000 one-way seats to Egypt next year.

Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport, comments: “After a three-year hiatus, it’s wonderful to see Air Cairo join us again at Budapest with another link to the popular destination of Hurghada. Our latest partner will offer fantastic opportunities for the ever-growing number of Egyptian tourists visiting us every year while also allowing the many Hungarians travelling to Egypt to experience the stunning Red Sea coast.”