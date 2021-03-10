Air Cairo to operate Hurghada flights from Germany, Switzerland and Austria in partnership with Sun Express

In the coming summer season, Sun Express is relying on a sales partnership with Air Cairo. The EgyptAir subsidiary will operate flights from Germany, Austria and Switzerland to Hurghada, while Sun Express, with more than 30 years of sales expertise, controls the entire marketing, flight planning and revenue management.

Travel agencies can then book Air Cairo flights with Air Cairo flight numbers via all Sun Express sales channels from the end of March.

Air Cairo offers a total of 14 departure airports in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to Egypt with up to 30 connections per week. It is currently planned to start its flight programme at the end of May / early June 2021 and gradually expand it until the summer holidays.

Source: Touristik Aktuell