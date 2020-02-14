AerCap delivers the first new Airbus A320neo aircraft to EGYPTAIR

AerCap Holdings N.V. today announced it has delivered a new Airbus A320neo aircraft on lease to EGYPTAIR, the first of a 15 A320neo Family aircraft deal with EGYPTAIR. With this delivery, EGYPTAIR will become the first airline based in mainland Africa to operate the aircraft type.

AerCap is the world’s largest Airbus A320neo Family lessor, with 325 owned and on order.

“We are very pleased to deliver to EGYPTAIR their first A320neo and to be a part of their fleet modernization plan,” said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap. “We wish the EGYPTAIR team every success as they continue on their journey to achieve their sustainable growth ambitions with the addition of the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft.”

Dublin – February 14, 2020