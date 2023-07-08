Egyptair and Qatar Airways expand flight services from Berlin Airport

EgyptAir and Qatar Airways have announced the expansion of their flight services from BER Airport, offering travellers more options for reaching their destinations.

Egyptair will increase its flights to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, starting from 3 July. In addition to the existing six weekly direct connections, a new flight will be added on Mondays, allowing daily access to Cairo with Egyptair. Departing from BER at 15:45, the outbound flights will arrive at Cairo Airport at 20:50. Return flights from Cairo will depart at 11:35, landing at BER at 14:45. Egyptair, a member of the Star Alliance, provides excellent connections to various destinations in Africa and the Middle East via its Cairo hub. Cairo itself is a mesmerizing metropolis known for its ancient treasures, vibrant markets, and iconic landmarks like the pyramids of Giza.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways is expanding its range of flights from BER to Doha, the capital of Qatar. From July, the airline will operate two non-stop flights daily using an Airbus A350 or a Boeing 787-800. The flight duration from BER to Hamad International Airport is approximately five hours and 40 minutes. The morning flight departs from BER at 10:00, reaching Doha at 14:40 local time. The second daily flight takes off at 16:40 and lands in Doha at 23:20. Qatar Airways, a member of the oneworld alliance, has been recognized multiple times as the best airline in the world by Skytrax. Doha offers excellent onward connections to Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and the Middle East. The city itself boasts a captivating blend of futuristic skyscrapers, traditional markets, and rich Arabic culture.

With these expanded flight services from Egyptair and Qatar Airways, travellers departing from BER Airport now have more convenient options to explore Cairo’s ancient wonders and experience Doha’s modern marvels, while enjoying seamless connections to other destinations.