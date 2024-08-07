Egypt asks airlines to avoid Iranian airspace tonight due to “military exercises”

In Egypt, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested all airlines not to fly over Iran tonight as that country is conducting “military exercises.” News channel Al Qahera News TV states that, based on an official source, Iran itself is asking to avoid its airspace.

The Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation confirms in a statement that it has asked all Egyptian airlines “not to fly over Iranian airspace on August 7 and 8 due to military exercises.”

The report fuels fears that a retaliatory operation from Iran is imminent following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. The Hamas leader was killed a week ago in an attack in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The assassination is seen as a significant escalation in an already very tense situation in the Middle East.

Egypt has issued a curious NOTAM instructing Egyptian airlines avoid Iranian airspace between 0100-0400 UTC on 8 Aug. We say curious as Egyptian carriers route around Iran already as normal procedure. ????? @_opsgroup pic.twitter.com/hnR8q0Jrz1 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 7, 2024