Egypt asks airlines to avoid Iranian airspace tonight due to “military exercises”

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

In Egypt, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested all airlines not to fly over Iran tonight as that country is conducting “military exercises.” News channel Al Qahera News TV states that, based on an official source, Iran itself is asking to avoid its airspace.

The Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation confirms in a statement that it has asked all Egyptian airlines “not to fly over Iranian airspace on August 7 and 8 due to military exercises.”

The report fuels fears that a retaliatory operation from Iran is imminent following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. The Hamas leader was killed a week ago in an attack in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The assassination is seen as a significant escalation in an already very tense situation in the Middle East.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.