Italian start-up EGO Airways introduces network

Italian regional start-up EGO Airways, founded in July 2019 by a few Italian entrepreneurs, introduced its domestic network. Two Embraer 190 will be based at Forli and Catania Airport. Three cabin classes (JUST GO, LOUNGE and PRIVATE) will accentuate the Italian hospitality, according to their website.

Passengers will be able to customise their own flight experience through the website: à-la-carte service that will allow to buy additional services as, for instance, a private car from/to the airport or a hotel for a romantic weekend.

Gourmet menus (with a regard to the last Covid-19 regulations) on fresh Italian products, as well as vegan, protein and super healthy meals offered to who does not want to give in its lifestyle even when travelling.

Destinations are as follows:

Catania – Forli: twice daily and once during the weekend,

Catania – Parma: daily,

Catania – Firenze: daily except Sunday,

Bari – Parmi, Forli & Firenze: four times per week,

Lamezia Terme – Forli, Firenze & Parma: three times per week,

Forli – Cagliari: twice per week (from 4 June),

Bergamo – Roma: twice daily and once during the weekend (from 4 June)