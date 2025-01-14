Edelweiss marks 30 years with new planes and new routes

In 2025, Edelweiss celebrates its 30th anniversary with a major milestone: the introduction of six Airbus A350s, beginning service on April 1. The expansion of the long-haul fleet will generate over 350 new jobs and introduce exciting new destinations to the airline’s network.

Fleet Modernisation

The current fleet consists of five Airbus A340s and 14 Airbus A320s. Edelweiss will retire older aircraft in favour of six eco-friendly Airbus A350s, starting with Tenerife in April for training purposes.

The first long-haul A350 route will be from Zurich to Las Vegas. The second A350 will serve Zurich-Vancouver daily from July 2025.

Over 300 cabin crew and 40 cockpit crew training opportunities are available for 2025, reflecting the airline’s growth and commitment to safety and service.

New Destinations

Long-haul: Halifax (Canada) and Seattle (USA).

Halifax (Canada) and Seattle (USA). Short/Medium-haul: Bristol (England), Calvi (Corsica), Tbilisi (Georgia), Terceira (Azores), and Zadar (Croatia).

Edelweiss reinforces its position as Switzerland’s leading leisure travel airline, offering more travel opportunities while focusing on innovation and sustainability.