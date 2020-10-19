Women escorted off easyJet flight for refusing to wear protective face mask

In the afternoon of 18 October, a passenger was thrown off during boarding of easyJet flight U2481 connecting Belfast and Edinburgh, United Kingdom. The reason would be her refusal to wear a protective face mask on board.

In a video that appeared on social media, you can hear the lady swearing and screaming: “Everybody dies, you know that?“. While the flight attendants gently but determined escort her off the one-year-old Airbus A320 neo (registered G-UZLG), you can hear her coughing around several times.

An Easyjet spokesman confirmed to BBC News police were called on Sunday following an incident on flight EZY481 “due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard and refusing to wear their face covering“.

“In line with EASA guidelines, all passengers are currently required to bring their own face covering for their flight which must be worn during boarding and onboard, except when eating or drinking,” the spokesman added.

Airport police was called to arrest the passenger, and the incident is under investigation.

This daft cretin was ignominiously kicked of the easyJet Belfast to Edinburgh flight, for refusing to wear a facemask earlier today. Thick as congealed mince.pic.twitter.com/GjVaNRGexA — Dr James Kent (@DrJamesKent3) October 19, 2020

Editorial remark: why someone cannot comply with the imposed measures on a flight of only 31 minutes is one question. How the lady will eventually end up in Edinburgh is another one.