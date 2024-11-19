easyJet unveils 26 new routes for summer 2025, including first flights to Cape Verde

easyJet has announced 26 new routes for summer 2025, 21 of which will operate from ten UK airports. Among the highlights is the airline’s inaugural route to Sub-Saharan Africa, with flights to the island of Sal in Cape Verde. Starting on March 31, 2025, these flights will run three times weekly from London Gatwick, marking a milestone for easyJet as it expands into this tropical destination.

Other new destinations include Rimini in Italy and additional routes from Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh. Manchester will see five new connections to cities such as Izmir and Larnaca, while Birmingham adds Gran Canaria and Malta to its schedule. Scotland gains flights to North African and Mediterranean destinations, including Marrakech and Sardinia. The expanded network offers more options for travelers seeking affordable and flexible summer getaways.

The easyJet holidays package offerings are also growing, with new all-inclusive deals to Cape Verde, featuring premium resorts and flexible booking options. Travelers can explore easyJet’s extensive network of over 1,000 routes across 37 countries by visiting easyJet.com or using the airline’s Low Fare Finder for budget-friendly holiday planning.