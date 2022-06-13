easyJet trims back June schedule to avoid further flight disruptions

easyJet is trimming back its June flight schedule to avoid the repeat of the half-term disruptions when staff shortages resulted in thousands of passengers seeing their flight cancelled at the last moment.

The aviation industry is struggling with the rebound of passenger demand after the coronavirus pandemic. Lack of staff, in the air and on the ground, with thousands of workers that found new and better paid jobs elsewhere.

British newspaper The Independent calculated that around 10,000 travellers booked with easyJet have had their flights cancelled on Monday. At least 64 flights got cancelled.

In a message to staff on Friday, its chief operating officer, Peter Bellew, said the carrier was making pre-emptive cancellations for the “coming days and weeks” to “increase resilience across the network”.

“Making these cancellations is not something we take lightly but what’s worse is to cancel our customers’ plans on the day that they are ready to fly,” Bellew said in the message shared with the Guardian. “We’re all aware of the impact the current situation is having on our customers, our people and our reputation.”

