Third new easyJet route from Cologne/Bonn: Porto

EasyJet will be connecting Cologne Bonn Airport with the northern Portuguese city of Porto twice a week as of 1 April. After Berlin and Mallorca, this is the third new destination that the British low-cost airline is offering from Cologne Bonn Airport in a short space of time.

The picturesque port city at the mouth of the Douro River will be served by flights on Friday afternoons and Monday mornings. The outward bound flights depart Cologne Bonn on Fridays at 15.50 (arrival in Porto at 17.25) and on Mondays at 11.40 a.m. (arrival: 13.20). The return flights depart Portugal on Fridays at 11.30 a.m. (arrival CGN: 15.20) and on Mondays at 07.05 a.m. (arrival CGN: 10.55 a.m.).

“We are delighted that EasyJet is already launching its third new route in Cologne Bonn. This is an important commitment to our location. With its magnificent old part of town, Porto is a real classic for city travellers and a worthwhile destination at any time of the year,” explains Managing Director Torsten Schrank.

EasyJet only returned to the airport in December after an 18-month break due to the pandemic. Since then, it has been connecting the Rhineland with Berlin twelve times a week. This is currently EasyJet’s only domestic German route. As announced, a connection to Palma de Mallorca will be added three times a week as of May.

04.02.2022