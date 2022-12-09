Summer 2023: easyJet announces its new Bordeaux-Toulon route

A route operated exclusively by easyJet

Two flights per week: Friday and Sunday from 30 June

Tickets for the new route are on sale now

This addition brings the number of destinations served by the orange airline in Bordeaux to 32

easyJet is the second biggest short- and medium-haul airline in France, including domestic flights, and a key player in connecting French regions to popular European destinations

Tickets for the new domestic route by the second biggest airline for short- and medium-haul flights in France and the largest in Europe in terms of network are on sale now, boosting easyJet’s Bordeaux offer.

After opening twenty or so routes in France in 2022, easyJet has announced new destinations for the 2023 summer season in the country.

With the new Bordeaux – Toulon link, easyJet is connecting two coastal destinations with little in the way of rapid connections by land, in line with the airline’s strategy to develop its domestic network.

easyJet is the second biggest domestic airline in France with a market share of nearly 20%.

Reginald Otten, easyJet’s Deputy France Country Manager said:

“The service we are proposing for next summer is in line with our strategy: to connect French regions to other domestic or international destinations at an affordable price. In the current context of inflation, passengers are more than ever looking for convenience, namely routes to major airports and value for money. These two elements are a major asset for our airline.

From Bordeaux Frequency Dates From (one-way fare, including taxes)* Toulon 2 flights per week Friday and Sunday 30 june €30

*One-way fare per person, including airport taxes and handling fees. Additional fees for luggage.

easyJet in Bordeaux

No.1 in Bordeaux

32 routes in 2022, including 7 domestic flights

160+ local employees on French contracts

2006: start of operations

2018: inauguration of the easyJet base in Bordeaux

1.5 M passengers transported in 2022

easyJet in Toulon

2021: start of operations

3 routes: Paris, London Gatwick and Bordeaux.