Summer 2023: easyJet announces its new Bordeaux-Toulon route

- A route operated exclusively by easyJet
- Two flights per week: Friday and Sunday from 30 June
- Tickets for the new route are on sale now
- This addition brings the number of destinations served by the orange airline in Bordeaux to 32
- easyJet is the second biggest short- and medium-haul airline in France, including domestic flights, and a key player in connecting French regions to popular European destinations
Tickets for the new domestic route by the second biggest airline for short- and medium-haul flights in France and the largest in Europe in terms of network are on sale now, boosting easyJet’s Bordeaux offer.
After opening twenty or so routes in France in 2022, easyJet has announced new destinations for the 2023 summer season in the country.
With the new Bordeaux – Toulon link, easyJet is connecting two coastal destinations with little in the way of rapid connections by land, in line with the airline’s strategy to develop its domestic network.
easyJet is the second biggest domestic airline in France with a market share of nearly 20%.
Reginald Otten, easyJet’s Deputy France Country Manager said:
“The service we are proposing for next summer is in line with our strategy: to connect French regions to other domestic or international destinations at an affordable price. In the current context of inflation, passengers are more than ever looking for convenience, namely routes to major airports and value for money. These two elements are a major asset for our airline.
|From Bordeaux
|Frequency
|Dates
|From (one-way fare, including taxes)*
|Toulon
|2 flights per week Friday and Sunday
|30 june
|€30
*One-way fare per person, including airport taxes and handling fees. Additional fees for luggage.
easyJet in Bordeaux
- No.1 in Bordeaux
- 32 routes in 2022, including 7 domestic flights
- 160+ local employees on French contracts
- 2006: start of operations
- 2018: inauguration of the easyJet base in Bordeaux
- 1.5 M passengers transported in 2022
easyJet in Toulon
- 2021: start of operations
- 3 routes: Paris, London Gatwick and Bordeaux.