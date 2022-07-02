Strike at Ryanair in Spain extended for another 12 days, easyJet also affected

The strike of Ryanair cabin crew based in Spain will be extended by another 12 days: it will take place from 12 to 15 July, from 18 to 21 July and from 25 to 28 July in the ten Spanish airports where the Irish company operates.

Fifteen flights to and from Spain were cancelled and 175 others delayed by a strike by cabin crew from easyJet and Ryanair on Saturday, the latter’s unions having announced a work stoppage for another twelve days.

As of 13:00 on Saturday, 5 easyJet flights and 10 Ryanair flights had been cancelled and 175 others delayed, including 52 easyJet and 123 Ryanair, the unions said in a statement.

At Ryanair, representatives of the Spanish USO union have also said that new work stoppages will take place over three four-day periods: from 12 to 15 July, from 18 to 21 July and from 25 to 28 July at the ten Spanish airports. where the Irish company operates.

“After six days of strike action and given the company’s unwillingness to listen to its staff and its preference for leaving thousands of passengers grounded rather than sitting down to negotiate a deal under Spanish law, we were forced to call for new days of strike action,” said USO spokeswoman Lidia Arasanz.

Nearly 450 easyJet cabin crew were called to strike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31 July. They demand an alignment of their working conditions with the rest of their colleagues in Europe.

At Ryanair, the social movement, aimed at demanding better working conditions for the company’s 1,900 cabin crew in Spain, began on 24 June.

The Irish company claims to be the company that carries the most passengers in the Spanish market, serving “more than 650 routes” from the 27 airports where it operates in the country.

Last week, the first part of the strike also involved company employees in four other European countries: Portugal, Belgium, Italy and France. They demanded respect for local labour law and an increase in wages.

Since the start of the strike at Ryanair, which has so far consisted of two three-day periods, “more than 200 flights” have been cancelled and “nearly 1,000” others have been delayed, according to the USO union. And future work stoppages are otherwise likely to create similar levels of disruption.