SKY express joins ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ connections service, opening up more than 20 new Greek destinations for easyJet customers

easyJet and Crete-based airline SKY express have announced that travellers will now be able to connect via Athens, Thessaloniki, Corfu, Zakynthos, Preveza, Kefalonia, Rhodes, Larnaca, Chania, Heraklion and Thessaloniki to over 20 new Greek destinations.

In just a few clicks, customers flying with easyJet will now have access by air to a new host of beautiful Greek Islands including Mytilene, Paros, Icaria, Astypalaia, Naxos, Vathi, Scio, Lemnos, Karpathos, Kythera, Milos, Alexandroupoli, Kastoria, Skiros, Kozani, Kasos Island, Sitia, Syros, Kalymnos and Laros Island.

The Greeks Islands offer a huge variety of sites and experiences to enjoy, whether travellers are looking for adventure, exploration or simply rest and relaxation. Naxos is well known for its long white sandy beaches and ideal wind conditions for windsurfing and kitesurfing, whileAlexandrouploi boasts beautiful beaches, great restaurants and abundant wildlife. Astypalaia is a butterfly-shaped island in the Aegean Sea and features whitewashed houses, and uncharted walking paths – perfect for exploring the whole island which is just 11 miles long.

Through technology partner Dohop’s innovative platform, customers can book Worldwide by easyJet connections to SKY express flights as well as forward easyJet flights on easyJet.com/worldwide.

Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer, at easyJet, commented: “At easyJet we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible as well as providing great value and more choice for our customers when they travel. We are delighted to be working with SKY express to open up access to even more new destinations this summer and explore all that Greece and its islands have to offer, through our innovative Worldwide by easyJet platform.

“We look forward to taking customers on their long-awaited holidays and we are confident these additions to our Worldwide service will be very popular with those looking for a seamless way to explore more beautiful sun-kissed islands

“We have been delighted with the appetite of partner airlines to expand Worldwide across our network thanks to our reputation for great value fares, excellent customer service, and our strong positions at Europe’s leading airports and we remain focussed on offering our unique connections service at more major airports across our network.”

Mr Yiannis Lidakis Commercial Director from SKY express, said: “We want to thank easyJet for our cooperation. We continue our efforts for continuous growth and this gives us the opportunity to have more new collaborations with important companies in our field. This cooperation is of strategic importance for us because its main goal is to offer our passengers more options, but also to strengthen the potential of our country as a dynamic travel destination”.

Sarah Hanan, Dohop’s Commercial Director, said: “Since developing Worldwide by easyJet, we have been able to open new global destinations to airlines around the world. Our virtual interline technology enables partnerships between airlines and connects travellers with a seamless, quick, and easy transfer through one of many connection hubs across Europe and beyond. We welcome SKY express to our growing network of partner airlines and look forward to opening new commercial opportunities for them.”

Worldwide by easyJet was the first global airline connections service by a European low-fares airline and offers self-connections through a digital, virtual hub – simply and efficiently.

Worldwide launched in September 2017, enabling customers to connect easyJet flights through London Gatwick to long haul flights, with launch airline partners WestJet and Norwegian and has been consistently growing, with more than 5,000 unique origins and destinations booked in combination with partner airlines.

Since then the airline has expanded the service to offer connections through many of Europe’s major airports across its short-haul network including, Venice Marco Polo, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Orly, and Edinburgh. meaning that by 2020, combined with the connections already announced through London Gatwick and Milan Malpensa, over half of the airline’s flights were able to connect to airline partner services and other easyJet flights in a single booking through easyJet’s digital booking portal.

Worldwide by easyJet does not impact easyJet’s punctuality, asset utilisation, or operating model. The airline does not hold flights for connecting passengers. Worldwide by easyJet is subject to up to a 2 hour and 30 minute ‘Minimum Connection Time,’ affording customers ample time to transfer between flights and terminals. Should a passenger miss a connecting flight, Worldwide by easyJet will transfer them to the next available flight.

08 FEBRUARY 2022