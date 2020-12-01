easyJet reduces carry-on baggage allowance as from 10 February 2021

From 10 February 2021, passengers travelling with easyJet will see a revised hand luggage policy on board and – according to comments on social media – it’s not really an improvement.

As any airline, passengers can take one small cabin bag on board (maximum size 45 x 36 x 20cm, including any handles or wheels), which must fit under the seat in front of them.

Only if they have booked an Upfront or Extra legroom seat they can also bring an additional large cabin bag (trolley, standard carry-on) on board.

The move is very similar to the policies of other low-cost companies such as Ryanair but regular passengers can’t pay extra to bring a larger bag on board.

“We’re making some changes to our cabin bag policy to help improve boarding and punctuality and give customers certainty of what they are allowed to bring on board,” easyJet announced on its website.

Some comments on social media:

@easyJet don't take the piss, charging for hand luggage now!! Yes we understand your industry is struggling, but this might be one step too far for customers, especially if all the other sheep airline follow suit… Shame on you, seriously!!! — GLENN (@gbmcfc) December 1, 2020

One of the main reasons I fly (flew) @easyJet so frequently is (was) the generous hand luggage. At a time when you’d think they’d want to encourage people to book, this seems like a ludicrous decision. https://t.co/imRcln0h8r — Tim (@TweetsByTimbo) December 1, 2020

@easyJet The one main selling point you had over your rivals was the generous hand luggage. Always my first airline of choice for frequent city breaks. Now just set your stall to the same standard as Ryanair & Wizz. May as well just book with them in future. Nonsensical decision. — Tim (@TweetsByTimbo) December 1, 2020

@easyJet Disappointed to hear about your hand luggage policy change. This was a major selling point for me, and I always chose EasyJet over competitors because of this. I hope you’ll reconsider. — Thomas Gygax (@ThomasGygax) December 1, 2020