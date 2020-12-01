easyJet reduces carry-on baggage allowance as from 10 February 2021

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
265
© Bart Noëth

From 10 February 2021, passengers travelling with easyJet will see a revised hand luggage policy on board and – according to comments on social media – it’s not really an improvement.

As any airline, passengers can take one small cabin bag on board (maximum size 45 x 36 x 20cm, including any handles or wheels), which must fit under the seat in front of them.

Only if they have booked an Upfront or Extra legroom seat they can also bring an additional large cabin bag (trolley, standard carry-on) on board.

The move is very similar to the policies of other low-cost companies such as Ryanair but regular passengers can’t pay extra to bring a larger bag on board.

We’re making some changes to our cabin bag policy to help improve boarding and punctuality and give customers certainty of what they are allowed to bring on board,” easyJet announced on its website.

Some comments on social media:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.