easyJet reaches agreement with lessors on sale and leaseback of nine Airbus A320 family aircraft

Following high levels of demand from the operating lease marketplace, easyJet has engaged with a number of operating lessors to raise further liquidity, which will be used to further strengthen easyJet’s financial position. easyJet confirms the sale and leaseback of nine aircraft with two counterparties. The transactions generate total cash proceeds of $398.6 million (€337.3 million).

The first transaction was executed with Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Limited for the sale and leaseback of five Airbus 320 family aircraft. The aircraft will generate cash sales proceeds of $191.1m (approximately £146.5m), and are leased for an average term of 117 months, creating lease obligations of £123.7m. The assets had a net book value at the time of transaction of approximately £116.2m.

The second transaction was executed with Sky High 112 Leasing Company Limited for the sale and leaseback of four Airbus 320 family aircraft. The aircraft will generate cash sales proceeds of $207.5m (approximately £159.1m), and are leased back for an average of 116 months, creating lease obligations of £108.0m. The assets had a net book value at the time of transaction of approximately £140.2m.

Over the terms of the nine leases the average incremental net annual headline cost reflected in easyJet’s income statement will be c. £15 million, which is driven by increases in interest charges and depreciation.

Once these two transactions are completed, easyJet will retain 152 fully owned and unencumbered aircraft, representing approximately 44% of the fleet.

easyJet will continue to review its liquidity position on a regular basis and will continue to assess further funding options, including those that exist in the robust sale and leaseback market.