Powerbank and e-cigarette incident sparks panic on board easyJet flight

A power bank and electronic cigarette runaway inside a passengers’s handbag caused quite a commotion on an easyJet flight from Heraklion, Crete and London Gatwick, United Kingdom last Tuesday, 17 September. Witnesses said to the English press that a very large red flash and flame was seen before passengers started to panic by screaming “bomb”.

Enough for the rest of the 236 passengers and crew members to evacuate the aircraft. Fire fighters rushed to the aircraft and smothered the smoking bag.

The airline scrambled a replacement aircraft, an Airbus A321neo (registered G-UZMC) to bring the passengers to Gatwick. That flight arrived in the U.K. with a delay of nine hours.

A power bank along with an electronic cigarette exploded on a passenger's bag onboard #easyJet's Airbus A321neo aircraft at #Heraklion Airport in #Crete, Greece, preparing to operate a flight to London Gatwick on September 17. ? ©Daily Mail/Malachi Griffith#Greece #A321neo pic.twitter.com/mIleh7dL39 — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) September 19, 2024