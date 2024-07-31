Portuguese easyJet cabin crew to strike for three days starting August 15

Portugal’s National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC) has announced a three-day strike by easyJet cabin crew from August 15-17, citing unresolved labour issues.

The strike will affect all easyJet flights and related services in Portugal. Approved by 99% of union members, the strike highlights the crew’s dissatisfaction with the company’s disregard for their professional dignity and unresolved labour and financial issues.

SNPVAC argues that minimum services should not be mandated, noting that essential air transport needs are specific to the Azores and Madeira, and serviced by other airlines.