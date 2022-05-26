easyJet plans to lay-off up to 275 employees at its Berlin BER base

easyJet wants to significantly reduce its fleet at Berlin’s Brandenburg airport, Germany. From next Winter season (2022-2023), the low-cost carrier plans to base eleven instead of the current 18 aircraft. Of the approximately 800 flight attendants and pilots, around 275 are “likely” being made redundant. According to the airline, the reason lies in high and increasing airport fees and weaker recovery demand after the COVID-crisis.

The future plan will now be discussed with the unions representing easyJet staff. “The proposed adjustments are necessary to lead our entire business development to a long-term success,” German country manager for easyJet Stephan Erler said.

Brandenberg’s Minister of Economic Affairs and State Secretary Hendrik Fischer was surprised when hearing the news: “I very much regret this, especially looking towards the employees who may be affected. I therefore hope that the further talks can still bring opportunities for improvement.”

Only last month, around 100 easyJet employees protested at Berlin airport.