Passenger gets to sing religious worship song on easyJet flight

A Christian musical performance has divided the internet world in two, the recent video show (watch at the end) a packed easyJet flight while a guy is playing his guitar and singing worship songs about Jesus. Several other passengers join in.

The man has been identified as Jonathan Neo, who claimed on social media that the captain had introduced him and his fellow worshippers to the passengers, and that they sang in six languages.

His performance was caught on video and shared online, drawing a staggering 35 million views in just a few days.

Clearly not everyone is enthusiastic about the un-requested worship session and are sitting visibly irritated in their seats.

The social media world also seems divided, most online comments are quite negative.

Personally I would find this performance very annoying, what are your thoughts?

Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to this pic.twitter.com/RpY8d7RK4Y — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 16, 2022