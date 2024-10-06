Passenger arrested after boarding wrong easyJet flight, causing delays at Manchester Airport

A man mistakenly boarded the wrong easyJet flight at Manchester Airport, delaying a Milan-bound flight on Friday evening.

The passenger, who was supposed to be on a different easyJet flight, triggered a full security procedure, resulting in all passengers being asked to disembark for extra checks.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that the man lacked the proper documentation, but nothing suspicious or terror-related was found. The man, in his 20s, was later arrested on suspicion of trying to stow away and causing a public nuisance.

easyJet is investigating how the boarding error occurred.

