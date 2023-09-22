Non-stop from Berlin to Cairo with easyJet

The airline easyJet will be flying from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to the Egyptian capital Cairo from 17 December 2023. There will be two flights a week between BER and Cairo’s Sphinx International Airport – every Wednesday and Sunday – non-stop with a modern Airbus A320. The flight time is around four hours.
In addition to Cairo, easyJet is offering connections to three other destinations in the Land of the Pharaohs this winter. The popular beach resort of Hurghada on the Red Sea will be served twice a week from 26 September 2023. There will be up to three flights a week to Marsa Alam from 12 October 2023 and there will be two flights a week from BER to Sharm El Sheikh on the flight schedule from 1 November.
Cairo – Egypt’s magical capital
A vibrant metropolis with millions of inhabitants, the city of pyramids and a treasure trove full of antiquities: Cairo is one of the most fascinating destinations in the Arab world. The famous pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo are the oldest and the only preserved Wonder of the Ancient World, dating back more than 4,500 years. The Egyptian Museum provides a deep insight into the history of the Land of the Pharaohs. The Grand Egyptian Museum, not far from the pyramids and the Sphinx, opens in December and will house the world’s largest archaeological collection. The North African megacity on the Nile is a feast for the senses: the bustling markets, like Khan-al-Khalili, loud muezzin calls from hundreds of minarets, like from Muhammad Ali Mosque, and culinary diversity will leave lasting impressions.