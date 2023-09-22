Non-stop from Berlin to Cairo with easyJet

The airline easyJet will be flying from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to the Egyptian capital Cairo from 17 December 2023. There will be two flights a week between BER and Cairo’s Sphinx International Airport – every Wednesday and Sunday – non-stop with a modern Airbus A320. The flight time is around four hours.

In addition to Cairo, easyJet is offering connections to three other destinations in the Land of the Pharaohs this winter. The popular beach resort of Hurghada on the Red Sea will be served twice a week from 26 September 2023. There will be up to three flights a week to Marsa Alam from 12 October 2023 and there will be two flights a week from BER to Sharm El Sheikh on the flight schedule from 1 November.