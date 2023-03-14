easyJet launches flights for the first time to Istanbul

easyJet has announced a new route to Istanbul in Turkey from Manchester, United Kingdom which will take off this summer. This will be the first time the airline will operate to the Istanbul Airport in Turkey’s largest city, which becomes the 156th destination on easyJet’s extensive short-haul network spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Seats are on sale now at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, with fares from £51.99.

Departing for the first time on 9th June, flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, providing a direct connection for customers from the North-West to this unique and iconic city, in addition to existing popular services from Manchester to Antalya and Dalaman.

Istanbul joins other destinations Bodrum, Antalya, Dalaman and Izmir on easyJet’s Turkey network and promises to offer customers something uniquely different. Straddling two continents, and famously known as the city where East meets West, easyJet’s newest destination boasts a rich history and will offer customers a variety experiences; from the old city which reflects cultural influences of many historic empires, to world-famous landmarks like the Blue Mosque, while bargain hunters can stroll the iconic Grand Bazaar.