Hackers obtain travel and credit card details of 9 million easyJet customers

British low-cost airline easyJet said this morning that hackers were able to obtain the email and travel details of 9 million customers, and the credit card details of another 2,000. “There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused,” the airline wrote in a statement.

“However, we are communicating with the approximately 9 million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimise any risk of potential phishing”.

easyJet added: “We’re sorry that this has happened, and we would like to reassure customers that we take the safety and security of their information very seriously”.

Affected customers by the hack will be notified by 26 May at the latest.

The carrier is working with the British Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the National Cyber Security Centre.